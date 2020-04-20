THE PUNCH Perspective; Our Weekly Editorial – PF Desperation is Shocking!

Monday, 20th April 2020

WE have followed with interest the happenings in the nation the past week and we are shocked that PF has continued to take advantage of fatal issues like the Covid 19 to earn political mileage.

We certainly know that Edgar Lungu and Pf are desperate to remain in office and can go all way to achieve those goals. They have taken advantage of floods and hunger by donating PF branded materials and mealie meal. They have gone as far as branding water tanks, and we believe if they had capacity to brand water and air we breathe they could easily do that!

What is most shocking however is their courage to brand ‘life-saving’ face masks in this Covid 19 era. What is worse is the stupidity displayed by the shameless Vuvuzela Sunday Chanda when he defended the stupid action until the World health Organisation – W.H.O lent some sanity to the party. And as though that is not enough, Davies Mwila, using his newly acquired six points intelligence claims that Lungu was not aware of the PF branded masks and directed that they be halted! Really?

Is it true that Lungu, as President is not aware that that her female party leader has sewn plenty masks which she has been distributing? If the President is not aware of this, then really we must be worried because it means that his intelligence has gone to sleep. What about the PF branded Covid 19 fight posters stuck on vehicles? If really Lungu is not aware then whoever is using the President’s name to do wrong things akamuletelela and at the end of the day it is lungu to be balmed.

Mwila says Lungu doesn’t want the Covid 19 to be politicised, but isn’t he aware that while UPND were donating materials to Covid 19 cause and inmates, PF minions like political comedian Chilufya Tayali and Peter Chanda were also ‘donating’ things to similar cause? It is such kind of stupidity that made Zambians reject MMD in 2011 and should surely do so on PF.

Let us sink low to PF and Sunday Chanda’s levels for now, and assume it is okay for PF and indeed any party to distribute branded face masks detached from politics. The President is coming and finds his staff plastered in UPND and Tayali party’s face mask, how would he react? How would workers in the same organisation get along if they have a rainbow of different parties’ masks? Just assuming this evil move to brand masks was initiated by UPND, we wonder how much that news could have spread in PF aligned newspapers and radio stations.

PF have been preaching that we put aside politics and address Covid 19 but while Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Dora Siliya and their minions are giving Covid 19 details, PF sponsored Civil Society Organisations composed of shameless people like Hellen Mwale, Hyde Haguta, Andrew Ntewewe and Isaac Mwanza are busy intoxicating some villagers in one corner of the country with the notorious Bill 10. What kind of desperation is this? Is it not even a fact that this Bill 10 matter is still in court and actively so?

Zambians must come together and reject this PF desperation to impose themselves on the people, it is evil and deadly.