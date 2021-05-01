PF DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS WILL MAKE IT EASIER TO CAMPAIGN – HON. MWANAKATWE

… says the newly commissioned Longacres Flyover Bridge will easy movements of the people in Munali and Lusaka central constituency.

Lusaka … Friday, April, 30, 2021

Lusaka central lawmaker Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe says the PF developmental projects will make it easier to campaign ahead of the August 12, elections.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Longacres flyover bridge by President Edgar Lungu, Hon. Mwanakatwe said the bridge will easy movements of of people in Munali and Lusaka central constituencies.

Hon. Mwanakatwe thanked Government for the successful completion of the Flyover Bridge as it will open huge economic potential in the city of Lusaka.

“The design of the bridge will address congestion and allow productive use of time by Lusaka residents. In 2016 PF under the able leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Edgar Lungu embarked on infrastructure trajectory in the fulfillment of campaign promises and these promises are coming to fruition,” Hon. Mwanakatwe said.

And Hon. Mwanakatwe acknowledged the transfer of skills through the jobs that was created for locals.

The Longacres flyover bridge marks the fourth bridge to be commissioned under the Lusaka Decongestion Project as part of the first phase.