PF DIE-HARD MAX CHONGU BUYS WIFE CAR AND 6BEDROOMED MANSION FOR HER BIRTHDAY

Hi Facebook family help me wish this special soul a happy birthday,the mother to my children, i asked her to pick a car of her choice, after noticing she had a problem with her BMW knowing that it takes kids to and back from school, she said no, and i asked why?she said I respect you traditional of being humble and not wanting to show off with expensive cars but investing in property so don’t buy me a car but buy me a plot so i build, so i bought her a car and a six (6) bedroomed house self contained, two betroomed guest wing, gym, flats for workers and swimming pool, today on her birthday i presented all the documents for the car and house.



