MAX CHONGO IS NOW PRESIDENT OF THE YOUNG FREEDOM FIGHTERS PARTY (YFF)

He wrote….

As the President of YOUNG FREEDOM FIGHTERS PARTY ( YFF ) i wish to commend President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government for standing firm on three important components that are dearly needed in our modern day democratic dispensation.

1… RULE OF LAW

2… DEMOCRACY

3… RESPECT OF HUMAN RIGHTS.

As you maybe aware YOUNG FREEDOM FIGHTERS PARTY is youthful driven which will provide sober checks and balances above all positive criticism.

We are very much expectant from the new administration in terms of both Employment and Business opportunities for our people with emphasis on the YOUTHS, most importantly improving the welfare of our Nation and it’s citizenry.

We want to see a better ZAMBIA that will be for ZAMBIANS regardless of our political affiliation.

2031 YOUNG-KING-COBRA