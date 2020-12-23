By Prince cic Private Reporter.

NORTH-WESTERN ~Solwezi.

PF DIGGING THEIR OWN GRAVE~ MULUSA.

The United Parry for National Development (UPND) in North western province has charged that the Patriotic Front is digging its own grave by using the Zambia police and other security wings to continuously raise different charges against the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND provincial vice chairperson for politics Hon Stafford Mulusa says the party is fully aware that the summoning of their leader is a PF making meant to tannish the name of Mr Hichilema so that he does not contest in next year’s general elections.

He said the move to continuously raise tramped up charges against Mr Hichilema is a sign of desperation by the PF because they do not want stiff competition in next year’s elections.

He said the PF have decided to bring up issues against Mr Hichilema because they do not want him to be on a ballot.

“But one thing they know is that this is their downfall, and it should be kept in their minds because they are digging their own grave,” he said.

He stated that in a Democratic dispensation, there is need for politicians to be objective in the manner political issues are handled than abusing the police in the manner they are being abused by the PF government.

“But one thing they should understand here is that they are making him more popular, and Its is a blessing in disguise because they are making our leader even more popular,”said Mr Mulusa.

He said police should be left to carry out their duties professionally than continuously abusing them.

He said people are tired of such kind of politics as it derails the development of the country.

“What people are interested in is development and unit, not attacking or targeting individuals,” he added.

