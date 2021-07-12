PF DISAPPOINTED WITH ZAMBIA ARMY’S MOVE TO DEMOLISH PEOPLE’S HOUSES IN NJOLWE

The patriotic Front-PF- leadership in Lusaka province is disappointed with the action taken by Zambia Army officers to demolish over 200 houses for residents of Njolwe in Chongwe district who had encroached land belonging to the army.

According to the residents,soldiers from Mikango Barracks, on Saturday night allegedly swung into action and demolished a number of houses leaving many of them in the cold while others were injured in the process.

And addressing the residents after visiting the affected families, PF Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba said such a decision is unacceptable as there has been no dialogue between the affected people and government on the best way possible.

Mr Kamba has since appealed for calm among the affected residents as government will immediately address the matter and ensure that their plight is protected.

PHOENIX NEWS