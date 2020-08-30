By Hakainde Hichilema.

PF disempowerment.

This a well calculated and deliberately induced poverty program, illegally obtained from unbridled corruption and plunder of our natural resources. They hijack the public treasury and make it ‘Kasaka Kandalama’ (personalized account). Out of this Kasaka comes indiscriminate cash handouts which they call empowerment. Proper empowerment is education (including skills training), opportunity and investment.

PF wants to bait our citizens, especially the youth, into a cycle of perpetual dependence, so that they are poor and incapable of standing on their own. That way they hope to control them for political ends. Our government will be guided by this profound expression; “Give a man a fish, you will feed him for a day. Teach a man how to fish, and you will feed him for a life time”. This is what works fellow citizens and this too, Bally will fix.

HH aka Bally