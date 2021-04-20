Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has refuted claims that the ruling party is scheming to poison leader of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Mr Hakainde Hichilema ahead of this year’s general elections.

Reacting to allegations by Chief Mukuni with regards to the matter in question, Hon Mwila wondered how the PF could manage to poison the opposition leader.

The Secretary General added that Mr Hichilema is just politicking. He further mentioned that the ruling party will retire Mr Hichilema in the August polls.

“How are we going to poison him, we don’t stay with him? If he is poisoned then it’s the wife or his children. It is not possible for us to poison him. So those are just false allegations and he is just politicking,” he said.

“And I know people are becoming desperate because they know that they are losing these 2021 General Elections. They know they don’t have the numbers. We were telling them, lets mobilize our people to go and register, they were busy celebrating on Bill 10. That’s the more reason now you see HH has to retire. Come 12 August, we are very much ready.”

Meanwhile, Hon Mwila said President Lungu will win elections because Zambians have seen what his government has done.