PF DISOWN PAUL MOONGA

The Patriotic Front says it will not be part of the reckless statement issued by its Lusaka Province Chairman Paul Moonga accusing the Constitutional Court Judges of receiving bribes in order to pass a verdict against President Edgar Lungu in an event that his nomination in the August 12 general election is challenged.

Mr. Moonga is quoted as having threatened Constitutional Court Judges too.

But PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says the statement attributed to Mr. Moonga is not the party position.

“The Patriotic Front wishes to distance itself from the reckless statement attributed to our Lusaka Province chairman Mr. Paul Moonga suggesting that the party has information and evidence to the effect that the opposition want to bribe judges. In this regard the Party

wishes to take this opportunity and set the record straight,” said Ms.

Phiri.

She explains that the PF thrives at promoting good governance, respect of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary and therefore, will not allow its structures to take a position which has the potential to create anarchy in the nation.

Ms. Phiri says the PF is a strong believer in the separation of power.

“The PF leadership and its structures at all levels of governance respects the rule of law, and henceforth, upholds and promotes the independence of all the three arms of governance, namely the executive, legislature and the judiciary. The Patriotic Front, believes in the sanctity of the separation of power and therefore, does not believe in disrespecting or issuing statements that have the potential to undermine the existence of the very institutions that holds and supports good governance in the country,” said Ms. Phiri.

She said suggesting that the party has intelligence evidence that the opposition was scheming to bribe judges was not only misleading but lacks blessings from the top party leadership.

“As a Party in power we shall not allow any attacks on the judiciary or statements that have the potential to create or indeed promote anarchy and denounce constitutionalism in our country. We wish to guide our party structures to seek guidance on matters that may have a negative bearing on the institutions of governance. The statement attributed to our chairman is not only misleading but fall short of the blessings from the party leadership,” said Ms. Phiri.