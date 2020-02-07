PF DISTANCES ITSELF FROM BIZWELL MUTALE’S TRIBAL REMARKS

“Actually, Mr. Bizwell is not Mutale but Muutale. He is from Pemba and he was addressing his people” Mumbi Phiri

By: Irvin Muyumbwa

The Patriotic Front has distanced itself from tribal sentiments against the Tonga, attributed to party national mobilization committee member Bizwell Mutale.

Mr. Mutale recently unleashed tribal attacks against the Tonga speaking people of Southern Province that has sparked public outrage and condemnation.

But PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says the party opted to remain silent on the matter because Mr. Mutale’s remarks did not represent the party but merely a personal opinion.

Ms. Phiri says the party can neither deny nor accept the sentiments by Mr. Mutale because that was his personal opinion and did not speak on behalf of the PF. -MILLENNIUM RADIO 90.5 FM