THE Patriotic Front (PF) has distanced itself from Innocent Kalimanshi’s personal matters that has landed him in police custody.

Mr Kalimanshi, a self-proclaimed PF commander, was on Friday last week apprehended by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for allegedly trafficking in high grade cannabis.

He was also found with offensive weapons.

DEC Director General Musonda Simwayi said Mr Kalimanshi was apprehended together with his close associate, Nathan Phiri, with high grade cannabis in their vehicle which had been seized.

But PF media director, Antonio Mwanza, said the ruling party had nothing to do with Mr Kalimanshi’s personal matters.

Mr Mwanza, who was reluctant to comment, said Mr Kalimanshi’s activities were not the reflection of PF.

He also said that Mr Kalimanshi’s membership was still under contention.

“On comrade Innocent Kalimanshi, it will be very difficult for me to give you a comment because I don’t speak on his behalf. And you know that a membership of Mr Kalimanshii is under contention as far as PF is concerned.”

He added: “Whatever he does and has done is not the reflection of PF.”

Mr Mwanza said the party would not involve itself in Mr Kalimanshi’s personal matters, but allow the security wings to do its work. -Daily Nation