VERY URGENT PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

11th August, 2021

It has come to our attention that there is a text message, circulating, purporting to be coming from someone calling themselves JUDY PF, promising people to “win” some prize money upon forwarding the very text message to 15 other people.

Below is the said message:

“TN 238452345150 please send this message to 15 members you will get k335.50 its true check your balance after 3 mins.” End of message.

As Patriotic Front, we want to categorically state that this message is not coming from us.

We do not know the source of this message and what the real motive of the ones circulating it are.

However, our suspicion is that this is the work of criminal elements averse to the interests of the Patriotic Front. Whatever, the motive this message is intended to ridicule the Patriotic Front and bring the party into public odium.

We wish to notify the public to ignore the message or better still report to the police.

Issued by:

Antonio MWANZA

PF Media Director