By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

*We challenge the PF to refute this report*

Just yesterday, the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Community Development and Social Services, chased away the Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Finance Mr. Emmanuel Mulenga Pamu for failure to explain 8,558 FAKE disabled Social Cash Transfer recipients, squandering over K400 million.

An additional K2.053 million was paid to 2,284 INELIGIBLE beneficiaries.

A further K63.54 million paid to districts ABOVE the required 15% threshold.

Because of the politically motivated nature of how the Patriotic Front (PF) have administered Social Cash Transfer, an additional K317.74 million was spent in administrative expenses in respect of SCT, representing a 42% admin expenses spending margin, well above the approved and standard 15%. All these are actually POLITICAL ACTIVITIES’ PAYMENTS fronted as SCT admin expenses. This is why the figure is too high.

A look at the detailed Auditor General’s Report reveals that ALL this plunder took place and occured in areas where there have been BY-ELECTIONS in the period 2014 – 2017.

The only plausible explanation is that the PF have been using Social Cash Transfer resources to bribe the electorate and buy votes.

As it stands, a lot of our cooperating partners continue to withhold vital SCT assistance because of this kind of wanton political corruption.

This is the lawlessness of these people. They will stop at nothing.

This is why the PF are so desperate to remain in power.

They have a lot of accountability questions they cannot provide answers to.