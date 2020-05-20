PF DOES NOT HAVE NUMBERS TO PASS BILL NUMBER 10-KASONSO

KALUMBILA Member of Parliament, Teddy Kasonso has charged that Patriotic Front does not have numbers to pass Bill 10 even if two UPND members do not vote.

Speaking during Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting , Mr Kasonso cleared the allegations suggesting that he had been bought by Edgar Lungu.

In his passionate submission, Mr Kasonso charged that he would only work with Mr Lungu on principles and not that he would be paid.

He boldly pledged his continued support to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and appealed to members to verify information before making any allegations.

“The rules of the Select Committee in Parliament are such that, one cannot vote against the resolution of the Committee. The walk out by my fellow UPND MPs was not done at the point of voting for people to accuse me of working with PF.” said Mr Kasonso.

He said that Bill 10 could have been history by now had they debated the bill because PF was five (5) MPs short to pass Bill 10 when (UPND) walked out of Parliament.

“I am not a senseless distractor to go against the common good of the party and the desire of majority people,” said Mr Kasonso.

And Local Government Deputy Chairperson, Brian Ndumba thanked the Kalumbila lawmaker for showing leadership at a critical stage of Zambian politics.

Mr Kasonso who is fondly called TJ by his peers was further encouraged to support the intra-party elections that shall soon run in his constituency as per scheduled time table.

UPND MEDIA TEAM