The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has dropped two ministers and the Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama from the list of adopted Parliamentary candidates in Muchinga Province.

One of the ministers that has been left out of the list is Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa who is also Mpika Member of Parliament.

Also left out is Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone who is also Isoka Member of Parliament.

Announcing the adoption list in Lusaka yesterday, PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said the party has also dropped three ordinary MPs and have been replaced by new candidates to contest the seats.

Mr. Mwila disclosed that the party has adopted Kalalwe Mukosa in Chinsali Constituency, Yotam Mutayachalo in Chama North constituency and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to re-contest in Shiwang’andu constituency.

He said the party has also adopted PF Media Director Sunday Chanda A to contest in Kanchibiya, Francis Kapyanga in Mpika while Maureen Mabonga has been adopted to contest in Lavushimanda constituency.

Mr. Mwila said Davison Mung’andu has been re-adopted to stand in Chama South, Luka Simumba in Nakonde and Jacob Siwale in Mafinga constituency.

Meanwhile, the PF Secretary General announced that the party has replaced recently adopted Mazabuka Central Parliamentary candidate Rex Moonga with Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale.

And the PF Secretary General disclosed that the central committee has unanimously re-admitted former NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili and former NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge as members of the party.