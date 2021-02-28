PF/ECZ SHORT OF 1.3 MILLION REGISTERED VOTERS TO ACHIEVE THEIR OBJECTIVE.
By David Zulu
The tinkering of voter registration by the ECZ in consensual collaboration with the PF was something that we all knew would happen. We are dealing with a lawless government with generally compromised and numbed institutions that cannot offer procedural checks and balances provided for in the principles of separation of powers. Under the PF this died a long time ago.
For starters Zambia’s annual population growth in the last 10 years has been around 3%. It is common sense that the number of registered voters would have also increased at an annual rate of 3% for the same period. The voter numbers released by the ECZ do not therefore make scientific sense.
They are a result of a deeply flawed process. The ECZ are colluding with the PF government in trying to rig the 2021 elections. This is being done so blatantly; without any form of shame or decency!
Does it surprise anyone that for the first time since the history of this nation, a census was not undertaken to determine the characteristics of our populations in order to adequately identify areas that required government’s intervention and support, and also how much the nation had grown in terms in terms of the people.
This was done to precisely deny citizens knowledge of how many people, for example, are in Chitulika and Lundazi, so that when foreigners or underage children are illegally registered, we would have no information, of the correct picture in order to challenge the discrepancy.
There is no data to support the none uniformity of population growth across the country in the last decade. How does ECZ, for instance, explain the reduction of voter numbers in perceived opposition strongholds? A 10% reduction in Western Province. Seriously?
This does not surprise us. As a matter of fact, we expected worse. For PF to have any chance of winning the August elections, they needed at a minimum the, 2.5million over and above the true numbers in their perceived strongholds, to effectively implement their elaborate rigging scheme and nullify the growth of the opposition in those areas.
As it stands, PF are 1.3 million votes short of their plan. It was anticipated that Luapula with a porous long land border with the DRC would have been dubiously granted one million voters, but that fortunately was a tall order, even for determined fraudsters.
Our hope now lies in extreme levels of vigilance at polling stations. This is where the election will be won or lost. Every Zambian citizen should be involved in vote protection. As things stand, PF have no chance at the polls as longs as votes ae protected.
Civil society, the Church and volunteers must emulate the Malawian citizens’ project that braved criminal tempering of ballot boxes at polling stations, and subsequently delivered a resounding people’s victory, despite diabolical numbers that had been dubiously added by the government. Hope is alive and it lies with every Zambian who has refused to allow this country go down the drain. We must protect the vote.
You think the way I think about this election sir. Good article.
On election day my preparation as a family is as follows: on the night to the day of election, I and my voting family members in my house hold, will wake up very early around 04 to get to the polling station and vote. After voting my wife will return home to cook and later to bring food to the polling station. Me and my 2 voting age sons 1 at 23, the other at 20, strong physically, powerful and able bodied times 2, will remain at the polling station till infinity, I mean through the whole night following the voting day. Food, drink any other requirements for the 3 of us will be taken care of by my wife through the long day, she will return home final at 20 hours b4 the heat begins at polling stations and in the streets. That will be her mission. For me and the boys will be voluntary soldiers on that day and night, keeping vigil, lest something sinister try to take place. We will be in the company of fellow patriotic Zambians, well meaning for the country, very able bodied, who will be applying themselves to the task of the decade..VOTE PROTECTION… Aim is to seal all loopholes across the physical peripheral of the polling station and across the time scale from vote casting through vote counting all the way to the announcement of the results at the polling station, and to monitor happens related to the documentation, vote taying and vote sent to both the ECZ constituency and to the national counting centre…, and to my party’s PVT. Should anything sinister try to happen, from PF, related to tempering of the process I should be there to witness and be the 1st to take the necessary preventive action on behalf of myself and family first of all and on behalf of my party and on behalf of the entire nation. In doing this, all my actions will be echoed by members of my extended family through out the country including those I have not been ordinarily interacting with. I am Family General this time till election. This time I am in contact with all and sundry, I introduce my subject as VOLUNTARY BUT COMPULSORY VOTE PROTECTION PROJECT! Yes, and when they laugh at my combination of words, I throw onto their physic, strength, mind, soul and spirit the details of the subject matter to which so far everyone is agreeable and agreeable seriously. And so what are you doing my friend out there. This exercise is completely free, cost less since all you do is use your phone daily talking to them. Spending on airtime nowadays is not really a cost but a part of life. Start now, bring your family and the extended family into this project. Come August 13 or so, we should be celebrating victory, free at last, free from PF oppression and hardships.
Viva HH
Viva UPND
Viva UPND Alliance
The truth of the matter is that ECZ guys are the worst criminals. NW province every day people rose as earlier as 02:00 queeing for registration but could not even then register. It is annoying we feel offended to hear her honor the Vice president telling us that we were bussy picking caterpillers in the bush. This has put more salt on the wound. We will make sure that no one will drop his/her vote on PF in all the three provinces. We are bussy campaigning against PF. They are evil with evil intensions.
Its simple during His HE Sata election some polling station they had setelite phones for commucation once its strictly done at the polling station no rigging can be done ..Rigging is done after voting during entering on G12 and transmission and anouncing .Chitulika how do you agree also its just in Zambia were there are big number like Eastern and Bembaland that’s why things are given or donated to be victims but its not that all of them will vote for one party no.Just have trusted people to man poling station you will seal lop holes