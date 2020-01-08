FORMER finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambians are fraught with the “punishment” of hunger, unsteady exchange rate, fewer teachers in rural schools and many other social negatives due to the PF government’s “self-made” problem of excess borrowing.

Between November 2008 and mid 2011, Dr Musokotwane served as Zambia’s finance minister under Rupiah Banda’s government.

Dr Musokotwane is now UPND economics and finance committee chairman as well as the opposition party’s Liuwa member of parliament.

He featured on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme on Monday night.

Dr Musokotwane explained that the economic expansion in the economy in 2019 was very minimal, at about two per cent.

“You should compare the fact that [the country’s] population is about two point something per year; it means, on average, each person is getting poorer,” Dr Musokotwane said.

“You had a drought which affected agriculture, electricity problems which affected the mining industry and also uncertainty in the mining taxation regime. All those were factors that hammered a lot on the lives of the people.”

Asked by programme host, Alexander Musokotwane, how Zambia got into the current economic state, Dr Musokotwane answered that 2019 economic happenings were the culmination of: “the many wrong things that the government has been undertaking since coming to office in 2011.”

“What are these self-created problems that have brought us to where we are? The main one is the issue of debt. Everyone who matters, maybe with the exception of the Economics Association of Zambia, has always been saying ‘government, be careful; don’t borrow so much’. But they didn’t listen,” he regretted.

“We are all affected [by public debt], whether we like it or not. Some of the consequences of this borrowing…there is no money to import maize. Where is the money? The money is going to service the external debt.”

Dr Musokotwane noted that the prevalent hunger in Zambia, in one way or the other, was: “partly punishment for excessive debt.”

He gave the lack of enough teachers in schools, especially rural ones, as the other example of the consequence of Zambia’s accumulated debt.

“Many of these rural schools, Grade one to nine, there are three teachers. What kind of teachers can manage to properly teach children from Grade 1 to Grade nine and they (teachers) are only three of them in the school?” he wondered.

“Is it because there are no trained teachers? There are more than 40,000 trained teachers waiting to be employed so that we don’t have three teachers in a school. Why are they not being employed? It’s because there is no money; it’s going towards servicing external debt. This is punishment for excess borrowing.”

On the current exchange rate, Dr Musokotwane recalled that when the PF came into office close to nine years ago, the exchange rate was between K4 and K5 to a US dollar.

“[But] today it’s K14 and sometimes almost K16. Why? Foreign exchange, rather than staying in the country, is going out to service external debt. The foreign exchange that remains is little and because it’s little, the exchange rate goes up and everything becomes expensive,” he explained.

“The exchange rate that you see escalating like this is punishment for excessive borrowing. So, there are so many things that you see that have been caused by excessive borrowing. This is one of the biggest mistakes that this government has made – self-created problems and advice was there from day one.”

Dr Musokotwane argued that development should be all-encompassing.

“You can’t just say ‘we are going to borrow money because we are going to do roads’. By the way, most of these roads are in Lusaka. [But] if you go to rural areas, you’ll find that many of these feeder roads are in pathetic situations,” Dr Musokotwane said.

Dr Musokotwane further highlighted that strong economies of the world today depended on the quality of manpower which they had managed to develop.

“That’s why you have countries like Singapore with nothing…. [There is no] copper, no enough land; even to build an airport they had to import sand from Indonesia to dump in the ocean to create the land for the airport to be done,” he noted.

“Japan, Taiwan and many of these industrialised countries have no minerals but what makes the difference is the investment they have made in the human beings. They have created human beings who are clever and they can import raw materials from all over the world and make phones, television, computers and sell to us.”

Dr Musokotwane stressed that infrastructural development ought to have sensible economic significance.

“You can’t just build infrastructure without asking yourself ‘how does this piece of infrastructure contribute to the future economic growth so that these loans that we are getting we’ll be paid [back]?’” said Dr Musokotwane.

“Not what I’m seeing today where roads just come from the mind… How does this road link with tourism? Zero! How does this road link with agriculture? Zero! How does this road link with mining? Zero! You can’t do things like that.”