By Patricia Mbewe

The Patriotic Front Central Committee has expelled from the party, 2021 presidential aspirant, Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly known as KBF.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Bwalya signed by party Secretary General, Davis Mwila and made available to Phoenix News, Mr. Bwalya has been ordered to hand over all party property, if any, in his possession to the parity secretariat.

Mr. Bwalya’s expulsion follows a central committee meeting held yesterday, 2nd June 2020 after recommendations from the Lusaka Province Executive Committee for him to be expelled.

The letter was delivered to Mr. Bwalya’s law firm, KBF and partners by PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri.

And when reached for a comment, Mr. Bwalya acknowledged receipt of the letter and said he will only comment when he reads its contents.

