By Patricia Mbewe
The Patriotic Front Central Committee has expelled from the party, 2021 presidential aspirant, Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly known as KBF.
In a letter addressed to Mr. Bwalya signed by party Secretary General, Davis Mwila and made available to Phoenix News, Mr. Bwalya has been ordered to hand over all party property, if any, in his possession to the parity secretariat.
Mr. Bwalya’s expulsion follows a central committee meeting held yesterday, 2nd June 2020 after recommendations from the Lusaka Province Executive Committee for him to be expelled.
The letter was delivered to Mr. Bwalya’s law firm, KBF and partners by PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri.
And when reached for a comment, Mr. Bwalya acknowledged receipt of the letter and said he will only comment when he reads its contents.
PHOENIX NEWS
It’s hard for me to sympathize with Kelvin Fube Bwalya because he’s not a lawyer who has fought for a fair and just society for all in Zambia. Bwalya ought to know something about Chavula, the Ugandan who was caught tampering with 2016 election results at the national tallying centre as Priscilla Isaac and her boss the Electoral Commission of Zambia chaiman were watching. No wonder Marthur Mushipe lost it and openly poured it out on the ECZ there and then.
May God Help Us from these criminals, pf.
Why are the dates all over the place in this communication? What the hell is YOUSLEF? Does this kind of communication tell the state of the people ruling the country? Amazing!!!!
Yes the measure you give to others it will be given to you He was
a an election whatever today the person he helped has slaped him in his face .MF KBF was a wrong man to allow Chavula still in daylight him being a lawyer could have said this is bad but unfortunately even a person who is in educated can see that this Zambian lawyer is fake ,How do you wakes up a judge at night so that he signs paper .Its a shame indeed See today what you are facing all your ambition will be blocked .Fight it out .You are a lawyer we see if your fellow lawyers who are eating or those in good books of the side ruling if they will side you.Anyway its Zambia
The next !diot to get it is Tutwa Ngulube. the Idiot shouldn’t even be voted in as MP for Kabwe. He abandoned his people and stopped talking as soon as he was appointed deputy chief whip. The !diot should be whipped! He sold his sold to the devil. F00lish man!!