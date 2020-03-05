THE PATRIOTIC Front in Lusaka says Edgar Lungu is President for all Zambians including murder suspect Kabaso ‘Spax’ Mulenga.

Flamboyant Chingola businessman, Mulenga known to many as Spax was picked up by police last week and has been warned and cautioned for murder.

Yesterday, The Mast carried a story quoting Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) expressing concern over photos of President Lungu and Spax at different events.

PeP president Sean Tembo challenged the ruling party to explain Spax’s links to the Presidency.

In response, Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba said attempts by the opposition to ridicule President Lungu and the sanctity of the presidency by attempting to drag him into a criminal case that Spax is facing would not work.

“President Lungu is a President of all Zambians and Spax is a Zambian, a Chingola businessman who had an opportunity to meet the President just like many other Zambians have met the President on different occasions and forums, and have been captured on camera with him,” Kamba explained in a statement. “Coming to the issue of pictures circulated and published in some tabloid where President Lungu sat on the high table with ministers and PF officials, it must be clarified that the PF on the Copperbelt under the leadership of former chairman Stephen Kainga, organised a fundraising dinner at Mist Gardens in Kitwe and most of us attended to offer solidarity to our Copperbelt comrades on their initiative.”

He said those who attended the function which he described as “typically a fundraising venture” would would recall that seats on the high table where President Lungu sat were being sold for K100,000 and Spax bought the seat.

“That’s how he sat next to Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo and home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo,” Kamba stated.

He said there was nothing sinister about those pictures that were captured at a party function which was purely a fundraising venture.

“Moreover, it must be mentioned that Spax then had no criminal case for anybody to maybe claim that he had no moral right to sit at the high table,” Kamba said.

He said with arrest of Spax, the ruling party had demonstrated the that nobody was above the law.

Kamba said Spax was a suspect in a murder case and the law would take its course.

“Through this case, a strong signal has been sent on how the law is above anyone else and how the state respects the autonomy and functions of the police service,” Kamba stated.

He said the PF’s position was that justice should prevail in the Spax case but that he should not be judged by anybody until proven guilty in line with the rule of natural justice.

Kamba urged the opposition to concentrate in offering tangible and reasonable checks and balances than meddling in criminal cases that the law enforcers, the police were “ably handling.”

He said those that were trying to drag the Presidency in Spax’s case “must be ashamed of themselves.”

“The Republican President is not answerable to an unlawful act of an individual. There is nothing that should make some people excited and begin to drag the Presidency in a suspected criminal act. Don’t dare do that,” Kamba said.

Kamba said President Lungu was a person of integrity, a custodian of the law and the Zambian Constitution.

“He swore to uphold the Constitution and he has done that with integrity and we are proud of him,” said Kamba.