PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka_13th February 2020

PF FAKE NEWS ABOUT UPND AND RITUAL KILLERS.

We note with concern the propaganda by desperate Patriotic Front (PF) cadres alleging that one ritual killer has testified that he was sent by the UPND in Chingola as quoted on a blog herein referred to as “Chingola local trends” .

We challenge the PF to take that suspect to court with immediate effect .The country would like to know why the suspects are not being taken to court .

PF must be embarrassed that they opted to remain quiet on ritual killers because they knew what they were hiding.

We urge the PF government to stop joking and politicking when lives are being lost in the country.

Seer 1 told the nation that he gave members of the PF government power and they are using it to kill and oppress people .Let the PF tell us which people are being killed before we conclude.

To date PF have not told us which power that is .

Having read through the write up circulating on the media , we also noted that the write up is bringing in one Mr Mwangala Ngalande who is charged for Treason.

On this score , we wish to urge the PF to drop the falsehood of desperation and address the high poverty levels they plunged the country into.

We are aware that a PF official allegedly associated with gassing was apprehended by Chingola police and we urge the police to take him to court .

Additionally, we urge true devout Christians to commit this country to God as the spiritual darkness of bloodshed has increased, as can be seen even in campaigns where our members are being attacked by the PF.

We wish to know why the PF enjoys seeing bloodshed.

Our President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has challenged the police and the PF government to act now and end the gassing of citizens.

We also wish to challenge the police to tell the nation what forensic investigations have established on the type of chemical being used .

Further , we wish to seek clarification from the police as to whether the suspects in Chingola have been taken to court .

We pray that God protects our country from spiritual darkness.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General