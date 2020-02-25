By David Zulu.

Within 24 hours of what has been described by observers, citizens and even critics alike, as UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s most outstanding performance of the State of the Union address ever, the State has come out of the woodwork to present its side of the story. Information Minister and Government spokesperson Dora Siliya appears on Prime TV tonight to reciprocate.

The act portrays a despondent government scrambling for lost turf, ironically positioning itself as pandering in the role of playing the second fiddle. The PF are plainly playing the exmplar of a soccer substitute who comes in at the 11th hour of a match whose honours have already been decided.

From history known of the PF Government regarding their relationship with Hichilema, Siliya is expected to come firing from the hip with all manner of blistering bizarre claims ranging from Hakainde being the cause of Coronavirus in Wuhan to the one poking his nose in the FAZ leadership wrangle between Kamanga and Kalusha, at Football House.

Siliya may claim HH is responsible for the umpteenth interference by President Vladimir Putin in the 2020 US Presidential elections. Anything is possible with these guys but whatever the case, it’s unlikely Siliya will command the kind of audience and intensity that HH attracted last night and the reason is simple, before she opens her mouth, it’s already predicted what she will talk about; it will be Hichilema!