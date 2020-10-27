PF FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST SABOI

By PF Cadre Network.

The Patriotic Front party in Lusaka has formally lodged a complaint with the police against the National Democratic Congress Spokesperson Saboi Imboela over her alleged scathing attacks bordering on defamation of character against the Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Ms Musonda Chibwe the PF Lusaka Province Women Information and Publicity Secretary today formally lodged the complaint at Lusaka Central Province.

Speaking in an interview with the PF Cadre Network reporter after filing the complaint, Ms Chibwe intimated that her office issued a statement on 21st October, 2021 and warned Ms Imboela to stop the attacks and apologise to the head of state within 48hours failure to which the matter would be reported to police for further litigation.

She further expressed confidence that the police will excute their duties professionaly and called upon all politicians to desist from politics of insults and encouraged politicians to respect the elderly.

Meanwhile, Mr Jonas Chisamba the PF Lusaka District Youth IPS who flanked Ms Chibwe urged members of the opposition to sober up and offer checks and balances in a respectable way for the good of the nation.

Ms Chibwe was seen at Lusaka Central Police in the company of Lusaka Province Youth Vice Secretary and Rufunsa District Council Chairperson Bathlomew Kalambalala and the PF Lusaka District Youth IPS Jonas Chisamba.

