THE Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has asked President Edgar Lungu and the PF to stop what it calls politics of injustice.

Party president Daniel Shimunza wonders why the ruling party is so desperate to pass the infamous National Assembly Bill No. 10 of 2019.

“It is clear that the Patriotic Front (PF) led government is pursuing a policy of fixing political opponents before 2021. The recent calls for a commission of inquiry for privatisation is welcome if we mean well in public interests,” he said in a statement. “However, if it is to just fix one Hakainde Hichilema, it is unjust, misplaced, frivolous and malicious. The concept of lawfare, meaning, using the law dubiously, to fix political opponents on flimsy, and tramped-up charges is an injustice.”

Shimunza called on the courts of law to be impartial in their dispensation of justice.

“Therefore, as Movement for National Transformation (MNT), we call on our competent courts to remain judiciously independent, impartial, and with integrity in managing judicial matters before it. Courts have a duty to convict the guilty and acquit the innocent. The use of our courts by corrupt politicians to convict the innocent and acquit the guilty is what spells despotic and a corrupt political leadership,” Shimunza said. “…We call on all our competent lawyers in the country and State Counsels, to uphold the professional ethics of the legal profession and not be used for corruption or selfish aggrandisement for pecuniary gain. As lawyers, we must uphold the professional ethics and conduct worthy of the legal practitioners Act.”

Shimunza said it would be wrong to have lawyers that sided with the corrupt.

“Integrity and constitutionalism must be the criterion upon which all actions on merit are judged. Selfish and wayward lawyers who are being used for perpetuation of injustice, must introspectively rethink why they accepted the noble profession in the first place. Zambia needs answers, we must look to credible lawyers as learned colleagues, to assist the ailing nation,” he said. “Moreover, in a Christian nation, injustice is an abomination to God. God hates injustice. Whoever rules among men, must be just and fear God, and provide visionary leadership as the morning light with clear direction. Being in political office must not be for, with impunity, oppressing others but in honour to serving others well, for God’s glory, and as a sacred privilege from the electorates.”

Shimunza called on President Lungu to reconsider his push for Bill 10.

“We call on the Republican President and all the leaders of the Patriotic Front led government to reconsider what is really motivating them in pushing for Bill 10 and the agenda for privatisation commission of inquiry. Whether it is truly in public interest or mere selfish preservation. If so, why is it that the nation is so divided?” asked Shimunza. “Why not reconsider some things for the sake of the entire country and all stakeholders? Winning elections deceptively or truthfully is not everything. Vision, legitimacy, and credibility qualifies good governance. Remember, injustice breeds injustice. What you do to others will invariably be done to you with time. You reap what you sow. The same measure you mete [out] on others in judgment will be meted [out] against you with time. Let us all seek to unify our sovereign state, rather than further divide it by all means, if we mean well for the country.”