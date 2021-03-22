For Immediate Release

PF GIVES KAMBWILI AN ULTIMATUM TO APPLY FOR RE-ADMISSION AS A MEMBER

Monday 22:03:21

The patriotic front party has given former National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Interim President Chishimba Kambwili up-today close of business to reapply as a patriotic front general member.

Yesterday a letter was drafted on behalf of Kambwili and today is expected to append his signature on it.

This has come as a result of the confusion Kambwili has taken in the PF camp when he unveiled his Son Mwamba Kambwili few days ago to contest in Roan.

We hope Zambians are able to see now how this man is greedy and full of himself.

We all know that PF has picked Nathan Chanda to contest on PF ticket in Roan and Kambwili has also given PF conditions to pick his Son.

Just this week we shall see statements coming from PF top leadership on accepting Kambwili’s apology, but PF will distance themselves from the Court Cases Kambwili has because they don’t want to interfere with the courts.

Issued by: NDC Media Department