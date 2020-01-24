WE HAVE BOUGHT THE UPND MUMBWA MP NANJUWA TO SUPPORT US IN THE EVIL BILL 10, CHITALU CHILUFYA TELLS PF MEMBERS

Corrupt PF Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya claims his PF party has bought the UPND Mumbwa MP Credo Nanjuwa to support the Bill 10 which has been rejected by citizens in the country.

Chilufya has been bragging to the PF insiders that his ministry has given a contract worth K14 million to Agro Business Technology, a company owned by Mr. Nanjuwa to supply sprayers to the malaria control centre.

“We already paid Mr. Nanjuwa’s company K7 million and has ordered the malaria sprayer kits from Sweden worth K1.4 million and they are on the way,” Chilufya was heard telling close PF insiders who have leaked the story to the Zambian Watchdog.

When the Bill 10 motion came up in parliament last time, Nanjuwa was not in the house as he had gotten a sick pass, while other UPND members walked out leaving out only Judas Iscariots Nalikwanda UPND MP Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Solwezi West MP Teddy Kasonso.

The Zambian Watchdog now challenges Nanjuwa to dispel these accusations by Chitalu Chilufya.

