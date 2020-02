PF GOES UNOPPOSED IN CHILUBI BY-ELECTION – SIKAILE SIKAILE

Now that opposition political parties participating in the Chilubi parliamentary by election have all been forced out of Chilubi Island to pave way for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to campaign, which party is PF competing with?

Am just asking genuinely. Where is the Electoral Commission of Zambia?

Will the results be a true reflection of the people’s will?

In a nutshell, PF has gone unopposed in Chilubi Parliamentary by-election.