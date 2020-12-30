PF GOVERNMENT CONCEDES KILLING NSAMA AND JOSEPH BUT NOT WILLING TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY

Fellow country men and women, we are heartbroken to see a sitting government under president Edgar Lungu prod our inflamed emotions with more pain inside our hearts due to their diabolical and childish reasoning towards national matters especially the police brutality in the country.The country is still demanding for answers following the gunning down of two unarmed civilians last week on Wednesday, a masacre that left several others injured by Zambia police under the command of Mr Lungu.

The following day, Mr Lungu issued a press statement that we can only refere to as a hangover message subconsciously issued to the country that by Monday, December 28,2020, a full report on what he tamed as assailant gunned down civilians was going to be given to the country. To the contrary, on Monday, Lungu failed to avail the report before the country instead he has instructed all his handlers to embark on the blame game against the opposition for the deaths that PF Government is responsible for and make bogus reshuffle in the Zambia Police.

What does this mean to the country? From Lungu, Esther Katongo, Kampyongo, Kanganja, Mumbi Phiri,Sumaili and Sunday Chanda’s statements it’s evident enough that Edgar Lungu,PF and Zambia Police whilst jointly acting together they willfully killed state prosecutor Nsama and UPND member Joseph. At the same time they’re all not ready to take responsibility for these killings. That is the clear message so far we have managed to extract from their statements.

Why do we say so? The first statement came from the President himself who called well known Zambia Police officers and his party cadres in uniform as unknown assailants sponsored by the opposition meaning they are snipers who were unidentifiable. Unidentified but recognized and known enough to be distinguished from the Police. What a stupid and twisted lie. He went farther to blame opposition members for escorting their leader to police force headquarters. What was the PF government’s agenda in wanting Hakainde Hichilema to appear before the police alone if they PF can call the killers in uniform as unknown assailants? Did they want an atmosphere of secrecy to execute their plan? The Zambia police under Kanganja and Esther Katongo, have also issued similar statements in line with Lungu’s school of thought of trying to portray innocence until the country forgets. Kampyongo, Mumbi Phiri, Godfridah Sumaili and Sunday Chanda have teechoed their boss’s statement. This is a very sad development for our country. We have individuals in government who are playing a political game on us as citizens.

What has really hit our hearts with heavy and painful thoughts is the statement by home affairs minister Steven Kampyongo were he claims there are some foreigners who are causing this havoc in the country working with the opposition. He adds on to say his government has requested them to leave the country before he takes an action. Who does what Kampyongo claims? The potential for civil unrest remain very high for Zambia and the home affairs minister asks the known culprits to leave the country? What a shame? Could it be the reason we don’t have any one convicted of any past atrocities. The powers that be ask the criminals to flee! Zambians! we are not safe, how can the ministry of home affairs release criminals who are sabotaging our nation? What is Kampyongo trying to tell us here? What will stop these purported foreigners attacking us when they leave Zambia? Why not arrest them so that the world sees who’s gunning down innocent citizens and to deter future infiltrations. Zambians are not fools to be fooled all the time.

Fellow country men and women, this statement by Kampyongo has left my stomach boiling because, I don’t know how safe our nation is. How can a government fail to disclose criminals who are not even Zambians? What and whose interest are they protecting? This is a question that demands a million answers. All we can say is that PF Government willfully murdered Nsama and Joseph just like they have killed many other opposition members and never ever taken responsibility. This is not new. Remember Lungu himself referred to them as pawns in his game. Highly expendable to safeguard his grip on power.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International