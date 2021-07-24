For Immediate Release

PF GOVERNMENT HAS WRONG INTENTIONS TOWARDS THE CIVIL SERVANTS.

Saturday 24:07:21

George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt Chairman.

It is always important to test the spirit behind every move made by the PF Government. We keep animals and feed them very well but they will never know that we plan to butcher them some day. Civil servants have a problem of low salaries which they have tried to engage the PF Government for a reasobale pay but to no avail. Those who were outspoken have since been transfered to rural areas. Today as we speak families of civil servants are divided, divorced,scattered and some have resigned out of frustrations.

They see ministers and Permanent Secretaries make big deals which only benefit them while they get pinnuts. It is foolishness to implement debt swaps without looking at the problem which led to debts by civil servants. Its like trying to cure symptoms instead of dealing with the root cause of a sickness. We must know what the problem is in this case. In medicine they say ” a sickness diagonised is half way solved” let us look at what has made civil servants to accumulate so much debt.

Every right thinking civil servant knows that the PF Government has become so desperate to win the forthcoming general election. Its like having a husband in a home who only becomes nice to his wife when he wants his conjugal rights fulfilled. What a shame! We all know that the debt swap will only run for 2 months to target the election date. Believe me or not, this has been done to get support of the civil servants as we get into an election. This is why the PF Government has been flushing money everywhere, to buy weak people off. We dont agree that the empowerments women and youths have been getting are for the purposes of developing them. They are simply for winning elections. We need a Government with a clear plan and vision to uplift peoples living standards. To develop people for real. We are sick and tired of slavery empowerments for purposes of worshipping certain individuals.

Today in PF Government to get a job, one must have a connection in Government. Its either you know a Minister,PS or DC. It is irritating that a person who graduates this year may have a job earlier than those who graduated years back simply because one has a connection in Government. No wonder performance is below par in most offices because jobs are not given on merit. Go to ACC, DEC, Police, ZRA and RATSA. Most of these are just cadres.

We have confidence in the civil service and hoping that they will do a right thing as we get into this August election. Imagine that there has been no funding in most of these Government institutions. Councils today are struggling like no mans business. Workers have even stopped complaining about their pay. Some councils can even owe workers up to 10 months down the line. Under this Government, civil servants have learnt to work under extreme intimidation by cadres. It is shocking that cadres have become almighty under the PF regime. They can even fire and hire Government workers. Respect a cadre to keep your job. Today cadres have more money than educated graduates in Zambia. What a Nation! This has even compelled many decent and educated people into believing that one to make money, must become a cadre. Contracts of goods and services either in Government or private sector are controlled by cadres. Today cadres can even go at a police station and beat up police officers. Is this a type of Government we can promote? The civil servants have an opportunity to usher in a Government that will right a wrong forever. The PF Government has failed lamentably. Lets deal with this problem once and for all. This election should wipe our tears of pain as Zambians. Its now or never.