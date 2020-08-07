PF GOVERNMENT IS A DISGRACE TO NATIONAL LEADERSHIP

The year 2021 will be a do or die for Zambia. This is a year that will determine what type of a nation Zambia will be in the next fifty years to come.

We all have a huge responsibility as citizens of this country. It is either we let go of our country and all its resources by allowing this PF government of thieves and oppressors continue with destruction.

It is in black and white that should the people of Zambia allow Lungu and PF government or anyone affiliated to PF lead this country beyond 2021 by any mean, then, that will mark the end of Zambia.

Next years elections are not only about voting but vote protection as well. Everyone should remain alert, and protect their votes from hungry hyenas.

To all the youths, I have seen a lot of youth movements in the last few months emerging. However, I have a concern about these youth movements stance of none partisan.

My dear fellow disgruntled youths, you can’t claim to be neutral with injustice, No! In a political misfortune of a country like ours, were criminals and thieves masquerade to be leaders, it is either you are with them (oppressors) or you join forces with prominent defendants of the right thing .

This week Sunday Chanda PF media director, twisted one of my statements by quoting me a good governance and human rights activist aligned to the opposition.

PF will win next years elections Sunday Chanda said.

There is one thing I liked in Sunday Chanda’s propaganda, he did not affiliate me to thieves but those citizens who are trying to liberate the country. So, what I want to encourage youth movements is that you know what is good for Zambia therefore, it is not a crime if you stand up and support prominent opposition leaders like Hakainde Hichilema, Nevers Mumba, Chishimba Kambwili, Saviour Chishimba, Charles Milupi and many others. This also applies to various stakeholders such as civil society organizations, NGO’s, the church and many others.

My message to HH, Kambwili, Nevers Mumba, Mmembe, Milupi, Kasanda, Saviour Chishimba, Sean Tembo and many other opposition leaders is that never give up, you are almost there. All you need is the support of all of us the majority Zambians, who this wicked PF regime is mistreating. Work as a team as opposition leaders, put your personal interest aside and think about the nation first by having one candidate so that we voters can rightly prepare our minds for a landslide victory against the dictatorship.

We can’t afford even for a day for that other one, he is a disgrace to Presidency who has proven that he can kill and sit on our constitution without shame just to prolong his stay in office.

Youths should not be scared to be affiliated to those who mean well. Let us look backwards to our political history;

Youths of the UNIP days, picked UNIP over colonial masters and they succeeded. The youths of MMD picked MMD over oppressors UNIP and succeeded.

Youths of the MMD corrupt regime under RB picked PF of Michael Sata, a regime which has turned into a monster after Sata’s death and they succeeded.

We should also remember to appreciate seeing MMD under the new leadership of Dr Nevers Mumba, re-joining in the fight against criminality. This is one classical example of choosing a right side of a battle.

All these youths were successful because they aligned themselves to those who meant well.

Any youth movements that will try to use the neutral approach and stand alone, will end up being useless.

How do you remain neutral in the middle of tyranny and corruption like what we are witnessing under this ruthless PF government?

Even at church, if you want to receive Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and savior, the pastor will tell you to choose either God or the devil, there is nothing like pastor, I’m going to be neutral with my Christian life, half God and half devil, never at all.

Every concerned citizen should pick their battle rightly and stop hiding in none partisan cowardice approach. In times of injustice, you have to show the devil that you belong to Jesus Christ.

Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist