By Samson Tembo/30 -03-20

While each Zambian is potentially at risk of contracting COVID 19 Coronavirus, PF Government and political leadership is at the greatest risk of exposure to the pandemic and passing it on to ordinary Zambians. The mobility activities of the PF both locally and abroad hasn’t diminished, as a matter of fact, they are using the partial lockdown to continue political campaigns around the country as though there’s no coronavirus raging.

The PF’s recklessness is in turn assisting a surge in public perception that it’s business as usual, that the disease is for white and Chinese people, and that anyone calling for an absolute lockdown is an enemy of the poor people in the Townships and open trading places.

From information received from Airport workers, PF government leaders continue sneaking out to high risk countries abroad using ordinary and chartered flights while here at home, their meetings with foreign dealers has not decreased.

They don’t appear to be inspired by lessons of such places like Canada and Great Britain where the countries’ Prime Ministers and the heir to the British crown Prince Charles have been infected by coronavirus.

Unless the PF change their attitude, the disease will soon spread exponentially and ravage entire communities. -zambia eagle