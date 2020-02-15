PF GOVERNMENT OFFICIALLY HINTS AT ISOLATING THE TONGA PEOPLE OF SOUTHERN PROVINCE.

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

Zambia is now entering very treacherous Waters of ethnic tensions. This is all thanks to a Patriotic Front (PF) administration’s secret policy of isolating the Tonga people of Southern Province for political purposes.

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya, speaking for and on behalf of the PF administration has now gone on the record and mentioned the Tonga people and Zambians in the same sentence, as a way of distinguishing one from the other.

Ms. Siliya’s government sponsored tribal sentiments and innuendo, and therefore the government’s own sentiments towards the Tonga people are not only inflammatory but also foolish, as well as selfish. The sentiments are inflammatory because they can easily be construed as a calculated attempt by the PF to isolate the Tonga for both political and economic development reasons, while foolish and selfish by virtual of the fact that the PF government are fully aware of the intricate, diverse architecture of the Zambian society; and yet they continue to seek to break up the country on tribal lines for their own political survival.

Ms. Siliya ought to be reminded, that the UPND, especially NOT President Hakainde Hichilema, has NEVER attributed cross country voting patterns to tribal loyalty. Never. We challenge Ms. Siliya to produce a public record placing a UPND official associating voting patterns to tribal loyalty, other than as an educated rebuttal around the stupidity of this suggestion by the PF.

On the other hand, it is the PF regime who have publicly associated and accused the people of Southern and Western provinces of being tribal, purely on balance of how they elect to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Let us also be absolutely clear: The continued, relentless, tribal attacks against the Tonga are evidently being sponsored by the PF government because they think it might serve as a diversion enough away from the multiple leadership failures of this irresponsible government.

Ms. Siliya’s unwarranted attacks on the UPND and Mr. Hichilema are meant to benefit the candidature of President Lungu and continued stay of the PF in office, all at the expense of our national unity.

We want to urge and challenge President Edgar Lungu to man up and discipline his subordinates, starting from Nkandu Luo, Chanda Nyela, Bizwell Mutaale for their half-witted sentiments in CHILUBI; and then proceed to censuring Dora Siliya for her blatant abuse of the authority of her office as Chief Government Spokesperson, to issue unintelligent, reckless and dumpsite remarks in the name of canvassing support for the party.

President Lungu has the authority to instruct ALL PF members and officials to desist from leveraging tribal sentiment when making political discourse. It will be foolish for the leadership of the PF to allow it’s members and government officials to continue jeopardizing our national unity for political lattitude.

If Presidency Lungu does not have the mental resources around him to help him out this counterproductive debate to rest forever, he can reach out to his colleagues across the political aisle, with the help and support of the church and traditional leaders, so that the PF can be schooled in how to keep matters of national cohesion separate from political discourse.

The UPND has published an internal policy to deal with tribal hate speech and division, and we will enforce this policy without reserve.

Can the PF emulate our leadership and example