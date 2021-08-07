Press Statement

PF government should apologise to the government of Rwanda

6th August 2021

We are horrified and greatly alarmed by a statement on Radio Phoenix attributed to the Patriotic Front through its Media Director Antonio Mwanza where the Party implicates a foreign Head of State of being a cold blooded killer, who would not hesitate to kill President Hakainde Hichilema.

We have a video footage where Mr Mwanza utters these words; If he (Hichilema) tried that with Kagame, he would have been shot in the head”.

Now as Zambians we are well too aware of the PF leaders’ worthless passion for vitriolic rhetoric, toxic hate speech, unfounded and unproven allegations they persistently flaunt against Hakainde Hichilema, inorder to malign and assassinate his character. There are so many examples which we can cite where the PF and their surrogates have invested their time and resources into vociferous hate speeches against Hakainde Hichilema and his ethnicity, inorder to abuse and revile him.

We weren’t however expecting that the PF would export their zeal across borders into International politics by accusing a Foreign Head of State of being a nonchalant extrajudicial killer. This is absolutely unacceptable and has potential to risk our relationship with Rwanda and also put the security of Zambia in great jeopardy.

The outgoing Party must leave Mr. Hichilema in their sickening hate campaigns. The Patriotic Front must also stop involving themselves in dangerous international politics they have little understanding of, and indeed they must leave His Excellency President Paul Kagame and the Nation of Rwanda out of their madness. We demand that the Patriotic Front immediately retracts that statement and apologises to the President of Rwanda His Excellency Paul Kagame.

*Batuke Imenda*

*UPND Secretary General*