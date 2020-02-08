The United Party for National Development is deeply saddened with the news of the termination of the Recognition Agreement between the University of Zambia Management and the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) by Government. We are not at all surprised by this move as it was predetermined by the Government as heard through the utterances of some Ministers, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. This action by the PF Government is yet another clear demonstration of the continued intolerance of dissenting voices by the Patriotic Front.

The role of a trade union is to represent the interests of its members against blatant disregard of the contractual agreements that determine the relationship between an employee and an employer. This is the role that UNZALARU, like any other trade union, has been playing, to defend and protect the interests of its members.

The University of Zambia Management, an agent of Government, has perpetually failed to honour its legal mandate to meet its contractual obligations to University staff. We are aware that Government owes University staff colossal amounts of money in unpaid gratuities, pension and NAPSA dating as far back as 2011. In addition to that, the Government is failing to fund the University on time to enable it pay salaries to University staff. We have information that University of Zambia lecturers have not yet been paid their January salaries. This too, is a clear breach of the law on the part of Management and Government.

We are also aware that UNZALARU has been engaging the Government and Management of the University of Zambia to find a lasting solution to these problems but this has not yielded any results. Against such injustices, UNZALARU has a right to air their grievances and it is the responsibility of any well-meaning Government, a Government that is tolerant, to guarantee such rights of our people.

However, given the poor record of the PF Government on matters of human rights, we are not surprised that they can gang up to intimidate a trade union and seek to completely silence its voice.

Any reasonable Government should have first understood the root cause of the protests that the University of Zambia keeps on experiencing from both lecturers and students every year, and address them accordingly. Any protest by citizens is an indication of a crisis. UNZA is in a crisis and it is naive for anyone to expect the affected people to remain silent. Any government of principles should address the causes of the protests at UNZA by funding the institution adequately and not the other way round.

Intimidating citizens through the use of Government institutions should not be allowed in any modern and democratic nation.

The UPND will do things differently. We will not only uphold human rights but respect trade unions and hear their voices as they are important social partners in development. We will improve funding to higher learning institutions such as UNZA and ensure that the working conditions of our lecturers are comparable and compete with the rest of the region. Our Party understands the importance of education and its role to national development. We understand the challenges that our intellectuals are going through. The UPND will fix these challenges.

Given the important role that UNZALARU plays in representing the voice of its members, we call upon the Labour Commission, an agent of Government, to reverse its action and allow the Union to operate normally. The Government should be focused on addressing the problems that UNZALARU has brought to its table.

HH