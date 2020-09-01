By Sikaile Sikaile

PATRIOTIC FRONT GOVERNMENT AND ITS CRIMINALS WANTS TO ELIMINATE HH WITH POISON; BUT WE WILL DEAL WITH THEM

We are very much aware of the PF government assembling all kinds of disgusting hired guns to spearhead all kind of accusations against UPND opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema with privatization, so that they arrest him and eventually eliminate him using their agents.

We are very much aware of all the plans by PF government to assassinate HH, we have the intelligence on our fingertips, and all we can urge Edgar Lungu and all his team is to behave themselves.

Nawakwi, was paid to frame HH so that they could find him with a case to answer and arrest him, then poison him. They wanted to arrest him the previous weekend after Nawakwi’s rumbling. My warnings goes to Edith Nawakwi, to be extra careful with her dealings. We are watching you closely and we shall not sit idle seeing a fellow citizen being abused like that, you do it at your own risk. Not even those weapons you have bought will solve the problem this time around.

Any blood spillage out of HH’s body you shall drink it all you PF leaders.

We have all the intelligence information and even video footages at our disposal of all the dark corner meetings by state criminals.

According to two statements issued by information minister Dora Siliya and Mr Andrew Nthewewe, it is very clear both are targeting at dubiously criminalizing HH.

As the duo and other Patriotic Front surrogates engage the chief justice over these baseless allegations, we are challenging the chief justice to also make herself available for us citizens in ensuring that Zambians know about the following issues;

1.The gassing of citizens.

Zambians want to know who was behind the gassing up of our nation which was again accused on HH.

2. Gold mines saga, Mukula, 48 houses,fire tenders, ambulances, procuring of military weapons for the police. We have noted with sadness that thevPF wants to divert our attention from these important issues. Edgar Lungu and PF government should tell the nation why they bought those guns, all we can safely tell you is that touch HH at your own risk, this time around we are more than ready to defend Zambia’s interest.

3. We demand for the immediate release of FIC report for 2019. We are reliably informed that the PF government is holding on to the 2019 Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report due to rampant corruption in it all involving PF government officials.

4. Lungu’s wealth. We have seen how Edgar Lungu has become so filthy rich overnight together with his ministers. We demand transparency on how Edgar Lungu got his moneys overnight. We demand answers.

How come thieves like Dora Siliya, can today wake up and issue such stupid statements? Edith Nawakwi we are very much aware of how your company dubiously got K9 million.

The moment HH will be thrown into police cells we know who to deal with.

SIKAILE SIKAILE GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST.

CIC PRESS TEAM