Former senior UPND alliance Member Chishimba Kambwili has charged that anyone saying the PF has failed after 10 year in power is not being truthful.

Speaking during the first ever PF virtual rally today Dr. Kambwili said the PF came into power with a 20 year plan to develop the country and uplift the livelihoods of the people.

Dr. Kambwili who is also PF founder member said the PF came into power with a solid plan because the first thing the party did was to find out where Zambia was lagging behind and came up with a 20 year plan to bring Zambia go greater heights.

“We asked why have we not created jobs, why have we not created wealth of our own, why are we depending on donors to pay salaries for civil servant and we found that our country is endowed with so many natural resources that would let the country create its own finances” He said.

Citing the many developmental projects implemented by the PF governments

from various sectors such as Energy, Agriculture, Infrastructures and Health among others Dr. Kambwili said the PF government has built roads, schools, hospitals and increased the country’s electricity generation capacity and diversified various sources of energy and other sectors among others.

“Our plan was that in the 15th year to the 16th year we should completely finish the infrastructure development and then going into the 17th to 18th year we would now start creating industries and planting farm blocks because we would have had enough electricity, we would have had enough schools, we would have had enough roads to lead to these industrial sites” He said.

He added that the party’s program for developing the country in terms of infrastructure development was for 15 years but the party has achieved so much.

“On the road side, we’ve created 3,000 roads under link Zambia 8,000 and when you talk about township roads we have done more than 3,000 kilometres and for anyone to say PF has failed at this point, he is being economical with the truth.” He said.

He added that the Zambian people need to give the PF their 20 years and then judge them according to what they would have done, adding that if they did at 10 years they would be putting themselves in problems by taking the development backwards.

“Therefore you need to be very careful, Zambians, after 20 years judge us and if you say PF you have failed, we will gladly walk away” He said