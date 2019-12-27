PF GOVT HAS LOST TOTAL CONTROL OF FUEL PRICES

Fuel prices in Zambia are determined by 4 factors, these being ;

1: International oil market prices

2: Excise duty and VAT on fuel import and sales

3: Middlemen in the fuel procurement process

4: Strength of the kwacha to the dollar, because oil is traded in dollars.

Of these 4 factors, only one is outside of our control, which is international oil market prices. With that being said, international oil prices have been fairly stable for quite some time now. So the recent increase has nothing to do with international oil market prices.

The primary reason for the last 3 or so fuel price increases is the weak kwacha, the kwacha is weak because we import more than we export and we have excessive international debt which has to be paid in dollars, which is weakening the kwacha.

As far as the debt is concerned, the PF government has reached a point of no return, they’ve exhausted all possible BOZ mechanisms to control depreciation, the kwacha will resume its descent in January 2020, the recent appreciation has been due to artificial short term interventionary measures which can’t even last a month.

So the only way that they can reduce or control fuel prices is to ;

1: Knock out the middlemen in procurement (most of which are PF cadres)

2: Reduce excise duty and VAT on fuel (which they can’t do because they need this money to pay debt)

In short, the PF government has run out of options, we can assure you with 100% certainty that by the end of 2020 a litre of petrol will cost over K21, mark our words, it will happen.