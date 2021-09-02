PF GOVT LEFT CLOSE TO US$3 BILLION IN COFFERS,NAKACHINDA.

says HH’s allegations that he found empty coffers are unfounded claims he cannot substantiate .

Lusaka… Thursday, September 2, 2021

Former Minister of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Hon Raphael Nakachinda has dismissed claims by President Hakainde Hichilema that he found empty coffers.

Hon Nakachinda said the claims by the President are unfounded claims which he can not substantiate.

Speaking at a media briefing today, he said when the former ruling party was leaving office the International reserves were close to US$3 billion.

The former minister said the continued claims by Mr Hichilema clearly show that he does not have any plan to govern the country.

“Mr Hakainde Hichilema yesterday appeared on BBC and he squandered an opportunity to speak to the world and present his agenda for economic development of the country,” he said.

“He used all that time to bash at President Edgar Lungu and Patriotic Front, suggesting that they have stolen money and left empty coffers, lamenting that it is a new dawn and he has nowhere to start from.

“Basically this means that he didn’t have a plan for this country,”Hon Nakachinda said.

Hon Nakachinda said President Hichilema is trying to create excuses for him not to fulfil his promises to give free education from pre-school to university level.

Now, he said, his suggesting that he will fulfil free education from primary to secondary level basically what the former government had done.

“What was interesting to youths is that he will scrap off loan schemes and give free education upto university level.

Farmers are waiting for cheap fertiliser and they will receive 15 bags from FISP. Farmers are holding on to their maize waiting for him to buy maize at high price, he was saying over K200 per bag,” he said.

