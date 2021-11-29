PF GOVT SIGNED K2 BILLION CONTRACT FOR FEEDER ROADS TO PEOPLE WHO HAVE NEVER EVEN HELD A SHOVEL – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says the PF administration signed a contract worth K2 billion, with an upfront payment of 20 percent for feeder roads with people who have never even held a shovel.

The Head of State said the same people who signed the contract were even in Parliament today making noise, saying that was probably the money they were flashing during elections.

“But since shame is not shared equally because maybe God made us differently, we have to enforce measures to recover that money,” President Hichilema said.