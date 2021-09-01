Oscar Chavula

The extent of the grand corruption, looting and blatant theft will soon be revealed. It will be jaw dropping – A criminal enterprise it was!

Forget the audios they are dropping for self preservation. It’s a side show!

They sold our gold and silver to the local Guptas and their Chinese masters without remorse or care. They saddled us with debt as the spewed low grade infrastructure to justify their continued existence – typical cluelessness!

The PF may desire to survive but they betrayed the Zambian people big time!

They played us for fools and their only cry now is to be preserved for democracy’s sake!

It’s just a matter of days really!

I despised their inept leadership, they betrayed MCS’ big time.

To the UPND, there is a simple rule in relationships… You go as you start!