Oscar Chavula
The extent of the grand corruption, looting and blatant theft will soon be revealed. It will be jaw dropping – A criminal enterprise it was!
Forget the audios they are dropping for self preservation. It’s a side show!
They sold our gold and silver to the local Guptas and their Chinese masters without remorse or care. They saddled us with debt as the spewed low grade infrastructure to justify their continued existence – typical cluelessness!
The PF may desire to survive but they betrayed the Zambian people big time!
They played us for fools and their only cry now is to be preserved for democracy’s sake!
It’s just a matter of days really!
I despised their inept leadership, they betrayed MCS’ big time.
To the UPND, there is a simple rule in relationships… You go as you start!
My take too, videos or audios being played now are for self preservation, hoping that HH will take them as having been opposed to theft and corruption, but one who was opposed will show that by resigning and expose the rot, it doesn’t matter what that costs for the good of the country.
Those recordings in my view were probably made available to Lungu, but for as long as the motive was to fool the gullible Zambians that things were getting better and perpetuate Lungu and his minions continued stay in power and access to looting, the recordings meant nothing.
Mr President, please let your axe strike wherever it is within your mandate, do not let the rotten eggs cause you to go down before you ascend. To you the law enforcement agents also, please do not sit and wait for instructions to act, this is a different regime that has restored your worth, please do not let us down. Epo mpelele for now.