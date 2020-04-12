On Thursday hundreds of miners and Kitwe residents led by Patriotic Front provincial chairman Nathan Chanda, Mine Workers of Zambia president Joseph Chewe and other union leaders marched to Mopani Central Office on Central Street to protest the decision by the Glencore-owned mine management to place their mines under care and maintenance.

And the miners have vowed to camp at Central offices until Mopani chief executive officer Nathan Bullock rescinds the decision.

The miners gathered at Katilungu House, the headquarters for the Mineworkers Union of Zambia, early in the morning and marched along Obote Avenue, onto President Avenue in the central business district into Central Street singing songs denouncing Mopani management.

Kantanshi Patriotic Front member of parliament Evans Chibanda and his counterparts for Wusakili Pavyuma Kalobo and Elario Musonda for Kamfinsa joined the protest march.

Police officers that kept vigil at Central Street were overpowered in no time as they tried to stop the mob from gaining access into the buildings.

Kalobo and Chibanda were in an uncompromising mood as officers tried to reason with them.

Kitwe district commissioner Chileshe Bweupe, who was also on the scene, joined the two lawmakers in a topsy-turvy encounter with the police.

As the three leaders were talking to officers, MUZ president Chewe and his NUMAW counterpart James Chansa, with a horde of miners behind them, broke the security cordon and demanded they address the miners at the main entrance into the main building that houses administrative offices as police watched helplessly.

All this was being done without a police permit and under the COVID-19 restrictions.

How was this possible? It was possible because those in power wanted the protest.

What they want becomes the law – they are the law unto themselves.

Imagine if this was an opposition or critical civil society organisation’s protest! This is shameless double standards.