IT WAS A DESPERATE ACT, TO SAVE THEMSELVES AND HH FROM SHAME, PF HAD NUMBERS, BUT CORONAVIRUS SAVED THEM BUT FOR A WHILE
====================
Tell me, if UPND knew that they were in control of numbers to make Bill 10 flop, why did they rush to court to file a frivolous petition which is not even about Bill 10 and bring it to Parliament in the hope to halt the voting.
HH and his MPs have poor strategies, whether they like it or not Bill 10 is a political disaster in waiting for them, because it will go through with more numbers than it would have done yesterday, when it comes back.
PF had secured 120 votes to see Bill 10 go through and HH will not know what has hit him when Parliament will resume.
I will be on Radio at about 09:30hrs so that I can explain properly how poor the UPND and HH are in terms of political calculations.
TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!
EEP – ICHALO BANTU!
2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!
If pf had secured that number of votes, why then did they fail to vote? The walking out of the opposition mps paralised the pf evil thoughts. Up to now pf is still in a state of confusion about to be isolated at a mental hospital
This idiot , any way ukulya kulalusha kulalusha abantu ubupuba. Tayali how much do get from Pf.?
Bill 10 has already died, just awaiting certification and then burial. Let us talk about the global virus and its effects on zambia’s weak economy and how we are going further deaths.
Comedian. What does he know? Is he in the inner circle of those buying opposition MPs? Yet he is poor. He has no food at home.
TAYALI. I FEEL PITY FOR THE ETHIOPIAN LADY.
DOES SHE HAVE BRAINS.
MAYBE THE CIVIL WARS ELUDED HER.
There comes the IDIOT again. it built a shaky house in the name of EEP, but it failed to clean and maintain the yard around. The yard is filthy, thorny, grassy and bumpy. The IDIOT can’t do business in its yard. Instead it goes to other people’s yards to prop its agenda, always speaking to protect the interests of other people’s houses! Always in the armpits of PF, talking for PF, never for EEP, then it brags and says, ni touch and go, Imagine!!
Now it is hallucinating. The PF are facing the most difficult time of their evil dealings in Zambian politics, too shy to show up in the streets. After BILL 10 CRUSHES A 2nd time they are trying to hide behind anything that can keep their faces away from the people’s eye as their fingers were not enough. Imagine how they felt releaved when CORONA VIRUS came by, how they rushed to it for an excuse. They are all right there behind the virus, hiding from the people. They forgot the virus is smaller than their fingers. They thought it’s larger than the world after they head that it has covered the whole world! Seeing their predicament, one sympathetic GARRY NKOMBO convinced HH for help to the belligerred PF crooks. Nkombo went to court for an injunction against BILL 10 debate in parliament. WHAT A RELIEF TO PF MPS AND THEIR EMBARRASSED PRESIDENT!! THE HIDING PLACE IS NOW BIG ENOUGH, THANKS TO GARRY NKOMBO AND HH.
Outside in the streets, they know that a LUNATIC IDIOT TAYALI is there to tell all the lies in their favour, the political misfit who leaves his EEP dirty, filthy, stinking yard for the yards of other people.
*********
To the idiot TAYALI, remember English is not your preserve, we all went to school. Your rubbing write ups will always meet our ferocious responses.