By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Patriotic Front in Ndola district has halted investigations into alleged corruption by some aspiring candidates during the adoption process in Bwana Mkumbwa constituency.

Bwana Mkumbwa constituency Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda had lodged in a formal complaint to the party over the behaviour of one of his competitors warren Mwambazi who he accused of corrupt practices contrary to regulations of the party’s adoption process, leading to the halting of interviews to pave way for investigations.

But PF Ndola District Chairperson Benjamin Chitondo has told phoenix news that the investigations have been suspended and will only resume after the district concludes with ongoing interviews for aspiring candidates.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chitondo has disclosed that the interview process that was halted in Chifubu and Bwana Mkumbwa constituencies have been allowed to resume after putting the house in order.

PHOENIX NEWS