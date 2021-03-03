PF HAS A WELL CALCULATED PLAN TO RIG 2021 POLLS THROUGH VOTER SUPPRESSION
“How come that all constituencies or provinces who normally vote for the opposition have minus [reduction] in all the voters?”
“For the first time in history, Eastern Province has more voters than Southern Province.
In my [own] view, there is voter suppression.“
“…when they were doing away with the old voters register, the aim was to rig the election before we [even] vote.”
“In Vubwi as a district we have a population of 44,584 and according to the numbers EVZ has brought, 27,000 plus have registered. [But] If you look at Vubwi district, it is sparsely populated. So the 27,000 is a bit questionable.”
“If you look at Western Province, only three are surpassing Vubwi, yet it has a lot of population than us, and when we went to register, there wasn’t a crash for people to register.”
“It’s up to the opposition and citizens who are interested in free and fair elections to find a way forward because If we go alone we shall disadvantage ourselves.”
-Col. Panji KAUNDA, PF member
I agree with Col.Panji Kaunda that on the basis of figures of voters in the new Register , PF has already won this coming election.
Nangu bawine tabakwete ichimonwa chakuteeke chalo, so Zambia will be in perpetual economic problems. So even in there so called strongholds hunger is being felt and not everyone will vote for Pf. Sometimes things turn, just vote wisely so that you don’t suffer more.