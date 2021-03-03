PF HAS A WELL CALCULATED PLAN TO RIG 2021 POLLS THROUGH VOTER SUPPRESSION

“How come that all constituencies or provinces who normally vote for the opposition have minus [reduction] in all the voters?”

“For the first time in history, Eastern Province has more voters than Southern Province.

In my [own] view, there is voter suppression.“

“…when they were doing away with the old voters register, the aim was to rig the election before we [even] vote.”

“In Vubwi as a district we have a population of 44,584 and according to the numbers EVZ has brought, 27,000 plus have registered. [But] If you look at Vubwi district, it is sparsely populated. So the 27,000 is a bit questionable.”

“If you look at Western Province, only three are surpassing Vubwi, yet it has a lot of population than us, and when we went to register, there wasn’t a crash for people to register.”

“It’s up to the opposition and citizens who are interested in free and fair elections to find a way forward because If we go alone we shall disadvantage ourselves.”

-Col. Panji KAUNDA, PF member