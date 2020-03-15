In the dying days of the UNIP regime in the 1980’s, district governors and UNIP vigilantes went round shops, forcing owners to reduce the price of mealie meal and rationing the amount of food one could buy.

The acute food shortages were caused by UNIP’s poor agricultural and economic policies.

History is now repeating itself 32 years later, PF cadres are going round stores threatening owners to reduce mealie meal prices, and rationing food among customers.

We have gone backwards 30 years to the policies and tactics of the UNIP era, the principles of a liberalized economy are being discarded and instead we have rule by force and price controls.

Very soon mealie meal coupons will be introduced and mealie meal will be rationed and limited to one bag per household per month.