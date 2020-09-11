PF HAS CONTINUED TRAINING MILITIAS AND REGISTERING FOREIGNERS AS VOTERS

We are saddened by facts emerging on the ground involving the PF government.

Two months ago, we unearthed an illegal activity on the Copperbelt province of PF training militias.We published the exact locations these trainings were taking place and since then they abandoned the place.

We have been reliably informed by sources with State House about a group of PF cadres who were spotted in Congo with assault rifles and when they were despatched into the Congo side they were told not to review their activities.

We challenge a Mr. Chanoda, a well known PF member who threatened violence in Siavonga this year by firing gun shots at a lodge, what he was doing in Congo three months ago. Mr. Chanoda, is a right mans hand for Minister Chitotela, and close sources within ministry of tourism have confirmed the development to us.

We have the trail of Mr. Chanoda, together with other PF cadres whilst in Congo and we also challenge the PF government to tell the people of Zambia what activities they are secretly carrying out in that country.

PF has taken advantage of the chaotic political situation in Congo by sneaking in there to hold their illegal activities aimed at destabilizing our peace next year.

Not long ago, Ministry of Home Affairs New PS secretly went into Congo without his trip being published in the media. We gave him 24 hrs to refute our investigations, but he could not dare to do so, because all we published was accurate information.

It is very clear that besides registering foreigners as voters ahead of 2021 general elections, the PF government is also training militias aimed at causing violence against our peaceful people.

We are also aware that the PF government has given guns to most of their cadres and our appeal to Mr. Lungu is that can you disarm these people before they bring trouble.

The PF government is very much desperate in making sure that they win next year’s general elections at all cost. Even if it means shedding blood, they don’t care at all.

Sikaile Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist