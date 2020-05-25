By James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

PF HAS CREATED ENEMITY BETWEEN ZAMBIANS AND CHINESE

Police reports are saying three Chinese have been murdered by employees.

And of course this is because government have moved away from representing and protecting Zambians against Chinese exploitation.

PF ilelenga abantu ukusungila amafina muchilonda.

As far as I know criminal offences do not end at reprimand only. Otherwise all those Zambians in conflict with Chinese could not have been subjected to courts and other adjudications

But each moment Chinese are committing racial offenses what we are getting are simply cautions and no meaningful deterrent action from law enforcers.

That racism of calling Zambians as foreigners should have carried a penalty of deportation. But only a licence was withdrawn.

The licence was not withdrawn for racism but for other council regulations.

Sinoma Cement was keeping workers as slaves by disallowing them to knock off and go home. This slavery was discovered and the resolution was to beg the Chinese to allow workers to go home. The same for Delta.

If it was me who told the Chinese that they are foreigners, I could have been arrested and I could have been rotting in cells. That’s the Zambian law for you.

The danger in having such an irresponsible government is that citizens will find ways of attending to their frustrations, hence such incidences of killings like the three murders of Chinese people.

This government must go!

Look at Joyce Nonde. Nobody in Zambia knows why she is even paid. Most of labour concerns that can ever be heard of are utterances from Hon Bowman Lusambo and one wonders where the labour minister is and why she is paid.

