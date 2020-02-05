THERE is nothing that the PF can do to improve the lives of Zambians and that’s the reason we are saying they must go, says Andrew Banda.

In a statement yesterday, Banda catalogued an array of areas he alleged the ruling Patriotic Front had failed.

Banda, a UPND national management committee member, charged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was an accomplice to what PF is doing in the Chilubi by-election and what they intend to do in 2021 general elections.

He stated that the police too must be stopped and not allowed to collude with ECZ.

“What the ECZ is condoning in Chilubi by tolerating vote buying, distribution of mealie-meal purported to be from Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is tantamount to serious criminality and must be stopped by people power,” Banda said. “We are aware that they intend to use the same scheme to rig the 2021 general election.”

Banda stated that the PF had given cheap maize to its well-wishers to mill and package mealie-meal for DMMU to be distributed to voters in return for votes. “The millers are well known and one of them, only three weeks ago, was given cheap maize by the government and citizens were promised that the price of mealie-meal will immediately reduce to K136/25Kg bag from K180/25Kg bag the whole Zambia,” Banda, a former diplomat, stated.

Banda stated that Zambians up to date have not seen that cheap mealie-meal because of what was happening in the Chilubi by-election campaigns where thousands of bags of mealie-meal worth millions of kwacha have been distributed freely in return for votes.

Banda noted that the price of mealie-meal has continued to increase to over K180/25Kg bag in some places.

“The situation will worsen as we get into the month of March 2020. We are aware that huge sums of money meant for paying salaries to civil servants, parastatals and other government institutions have been diverted to buy Chilubi voters at all costs,” Banda stated. “For example, the so-called well-wishers of the PF who are contractors were paid K300 million two weeks ago by National Roads Fund (NRF), which money was borrowed from National Servings Bank, of which K50 million did not hit the account of NRF, but went straight to finance Chilubi campaigns. The so-called contractors who even do very shoddy jobs are less than 100 in number and in return they also finance PF campaigns instead of paying retirees who have worked for their monies for the rest of their lives.”

Banda stated that the UPND was also aware that micro finance companies like Bayport, who lend money to civil servants, have not received their money from Ministry of Finance for some time now because the ministry has not been remitting monies deducted from workers’ salaries.

“This is tantamount to obtaining money by false pretense. If it were an ordinary citizen doing this, they would be charged. What kind of government is this that steals money from its own citizens? As a result a lot of this, civil servants are losing their properties which they pledge as collateral,” he stated.

Banda stated that the PF had failed to run the country’s affairs and must not be voted for in Chilubi and in the 2021 general elections.

“Why should Zambians vote for PF when: they have failed to put more money in people’s pockets as promised?” Banda asked.

He said the police were an accomplice because they do not arrest and prosecute violent and in some cases assassin PF cadres.

Banda also wondered why “for God’s sake” the ECZ should not allow stakeholders from observing printing of ballot papers in Dubai.

“How did they select the printer? Why do they want a new voters’ roll? These and many more questions remain to be answered,” Banda stated.

“I would like to save notice to ECZ that if they don’t do the right things like ensuring a transparent registration of voters, fair issuance of registration cards, selecting in a transparent manner the printer of voters’ cards, stopping stakeholders from observing printing of ballot papers, among others, we shall use all the civil means available to remove them from their offices. This taking into consideration that in Zambia people don’t resign even when there is failure as the case is currently.”

Banda stated that the judgment in Malawi, which nullified the election of President Peter Mutharika was a great lesson to Zambia, the SADC region and the rest of Africa.

“It embarrasses our own Constitutional Court on how they handled our own petition (dismissed the petition on a technicality and split decision, that the 14-day provided to hear it elapsed. The petition was not heard). When you make the poor to suffer in poverty, oppress, intimidate and in some cases kill them, they have no choice but to vote you out as the people of Malawi and the court has proved so,” he stated.

“People power was at play and this will happen in Zambia if elections are manipulated in 2021. So ECZ stop, your schemes and listen to what Zambians and other stakeholders want.”

Banda asked why Zambians should vote for PF when they had failed to lower taxes and to create more jobs.

He noted that in 2019, the PF promised to create one million jobs and wondered where the jobs were.

“Why should Zambians vote for PF when they promised to eradicate corruption but Zambia is today one of the most corrupt countries in the world? Why should Zambians vote for PF when they promised to eradicate load-shedding when it is the order of the day despite water levels being high at Kariba Dam? They borrowed $1.9 billion Euro bond, which they promised to use to sort out generation of power and other projects in Zambia,” he stated.

“Why should Zambians vote for PF when the inflation is almost 12 per cent, which they found at less than 7 per cent in 2011? Why should Zambians vote for PF when the exchange rate is at an all-time high of K14 plus per dollar? Why should Zambians vote for PF when they have failed to correct the price of mealie-meal, which they found at K36/25kg and is now at K180/25kg bag? Why should Zambians vote for PF when they have failed to control the price of fertilizer which they found at K50/bag and today is K370-K400 per bag?”

Banda also asked why Zambians should vote for PF when they had increased debt to close to $20 billion, when they found in national reserves close to $3 billion.

He wondered why Zambians should vote for PF when they had polarised the country on tribal lines.

“Why should Zambians vote for PF when prostitution, violence and crime and other vices are on the rise? Why should Zambians vote for PF when they want to impose bill 10 on them?”

Banda asked. “We know they cannot admit failure, but the truth is that they have failed and there is nothing they can do to improve the lives of Zambians and that’s the reason we are saying they must go.”