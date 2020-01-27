PRESS STATEMENT

27th January 2020

PF HAS NEGLECTED ZAMBIAN WORKERS AT THE EXPENSE OF PROMOTING BILL 10.

The PF regime is busy wasting public resources by forcing Zambians to accept Bill 10. Employees are being given meaningless increments of between 4% and 6%. Employers in the private sector copy these bad manners from the PF regime. If the PF regime has failed to uplift the living standards of the Zambian people, why should this bother employers in the private sector whose main objective is to maximize profit? UBUFUMU BUCHINDIKA ABENE. Respect your own people first.

No sensible Zambian can dispute that workers’ salaries have been eroded by the high cost of living as a result of PF’s poor economic management. This is because PF has neglected workers at the expense of staying in office forever. PF on one hand has been increasing fuel and electricity by over 100%, while increasing salaries by 4%. This is promoting slave wages in the Country. Single digit percentage increment only applies in very strong and stable economies.

We have seen PF sponsoring some people to go round the Country cheating and sugar coating the evil Bill 10 at the expense of improving the living standards of the Zambian people. How can a responsible Government be pre occupied with such things when Zambians throughout the Country are suffering? Remember bad laws hit back at those who supported it blindly. Bill 10 is evil think of the suffering majority and not your stomachs.

As a consequence to this myopic way of running the affairs of the Country, doors have been opened for employers to exploit their employees at will. Of course, PF regime is leading the way. PF is not concerned about the welfare of the Zambian people but are too pre occupied with Bill 10 and winning the 2021 General election which, they will not win. Which normal Zambian can make the mistake of voting for PF in 2021?

Frederic Bastiat once said “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it”. This is what Bill 10 is all about, PF wants to legalize and glorify stealing while Zambians continue wallowing in abject poverty.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter