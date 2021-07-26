PF HAS RIGHT POLICIES – Dr. NG’ANDU

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Bwalya Ng’andu says the ruling party has shown that it has the right policies to transform the country’s economy .

Dr. Ng’andu says this is seen through the appreciation of the kwacha among others things.

He says the appreciation of the kwacha has also inspired confidence in the economy which will lead to improved foreign exchange.

Dr. Ng’andu was speaking during the party’s virtual rally held in Lusaka yesterday.

Then former Finance Minister also cited the construction of hospitals, schools and roads as among government’s success stories.

And PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri expressed concern on the continued political violence saying it is hindering women from participating in political activities.

Mrs. Phiri charged that it is clear that the opposition UPND does not have political will to stop political violence.

And PF’s Matero Candidate Miles Sampa said following the PF Government’s developmental agenda, the country will never be the same economically.

Mr. Sampa noted that every country has witnessed the high cost of living and economies were negatively affected due to the pandemic.

And Green Party President Peter Sinkamba reaffirmed his party’s stance to support the ruling PF in the august 12 elections because they have witnessed development.

Mr .Sinkamba said Zambians should vote for the PF if they want development because no other party will do better than the current Government.