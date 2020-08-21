ACKSON Sejani says the ruling PF has shredded the professional image and reputation of the Zambia Police.

He said, in a statement yesterday, that in Zambia today if one wants to commit a crime they just have to buy a PF T-shirt and hoist their flag and “nobody will touch you even if you don’t even know who the president of PF is”.

“The law enforcement officers will even look the other way when they see a PF cadre committing a crime, they dare not touch you or else the entire might of the PF will drop on you like a tonne of bricks,” Sejani said. “If any policeman will attempt to do their work, they will be transferred to Western Province before they even reach their offices because the police high command will have already decided your fate on the basis of the version given to them by the PF cadre. They will transfer you to Western Province as if Western Province is the dustbin where you take all your rejects.”

He said Zambia once had a police service who would believe what their officers in the field said as opposed to a party cadre who might be culpable.

“Mr Bonny Kapeso (deputy Inspector General of Police – operations) knows that the professional image and reputation of the Zambia Police has been shredded by PF and that is why he has, of late, tried to say something positive to try and salvage whatever is left of what was once a proud police service. But what is this he has done again?” wondered Sejani.

On Monday social media was awash with commentary following a video of a traffic officer who allegedly mocked a PF cadre that the ruling party won’t win next year’s elections.

Soon after, it was alleged that Kapeso had confirmed having taken action against the officer involved by removing him from traffic section and transferring him to Western Province for deployment under general duties.

However, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo said it was wrong for Kapeso to transfer the said officer before investigating the matter.

Kampyongo said police must fully investigate the matter – alleged altercation – before making hasty decision.